Titans simply keeping up with the rest of the NFL if new stadium becomes reality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If the Tennessee Titans build a new stadium in the shadow of where Nissan Stadium currently sits, they would be doing so just to keep up with the rest of the NFL.

Since the then-named Adelphia Coliseum opened its doors in 1999, 19 out of the 32 NFL franchises have built new stadiums.

From the Bengals in 2000 to the Los Angeles pair in 2020, that's more than half of the league playing in a new venue in this millennium.

Every member of the AFC South minus the Jaguars have gotten new digs since 2000 and the entire NFC West division is playing somewhere new.

The potential of a new stadium and what it could bring to the city could be the next step in Music City's rise up the metropolitan food chain.

But from the NFL's perspective, it's a step that has to be done so the franchise doesn't get left behind.