Titans star running back Derrick Henry cleared to practice

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, for Derrick Henry to start practicing. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 05, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window Wednesday for Derrick Henry to start practicing.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday a decision was expected by mid-week on Henry’s status. The Titans announced before Wednesday's practice that Henry had been activated. Henry turned 28 on Tuesday.

He broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal.

Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards when he was put on injured reserve. He still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

