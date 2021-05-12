Titans to face Arizona Cardinals in week 1 of 2021 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will face the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium as the 2021 NFL season gets underway on September 12.

The match ups for week one were announced Wednesday on CBS This Morning. Kickoff is set for noon right here on NewsChannel 5.

The full schedule is expected to be announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The NFL previously announced plans to expand the regular season to 17 games starting this year. As part of that expansion, the Titans will host the New Orleans Saints for the additional game.

Here's a preview of the Titans' home and away schedule:

HOME: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints

AWAY: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers

