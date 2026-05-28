Titans to induct late Dave McGinnis into Ring of Honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee Titans assistant coach and radio analyst Dave McGinnis will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor this fall, the team announced.

McGinnis, who died in April, will become the 20th member of the Titans Ring of Honor.

“Coach Mac represented the best of us,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. “His selflessness, passion for the game, and ability to bring out the best in others truly embodied what it means to be a Tennessee Titan. From his time on the field as a coach, to the moments he narrated in the radio booth, his contributions to our organization are immeasurable. We are honored to induct him into the Titans Ring of Honor this season.”

McGinnis first joined the Titans in 2004 as an assistant coach on Jeff Fisher’s staff. He spent eight seasons as the team’s linebackers coach, serving from 2004 to 2010 under Fisher and in 2011 under Mike Munchak.

He later worked as assistant head coach under Fisher with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams from 2012 to 2016. Over his coaching career, McGinnis spent three decades with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Titans and Rams, working as a linebackers coach, defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and head coach.

After his coaching career, McGinnis returned to Nashville and joined Titans Radio. The team said he became the gameday color analyst in 2017, a role he held through the 2025 season while working alongside play-by-play announcers Mike Keith and Taylor Zarzour.

The Titans said an exact date for the Ring of Honor ceremony will be announced at a later date.