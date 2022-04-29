Watch
Titans trade WR AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles

AP/Mark Zeleski
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown runs ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden as Brown scores a touchdown on a 73-yard pass reception in the second half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 22:10:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are trading wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown was the leading receiver for the Titans for his three seasons in Nashville.

The Titans received the 18th pick in the 1st Round and a 3rd Round pick for the Ole Miss receiver.

With the 1st Round pick from the Eagles, Tennessee selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Tennessee and Brown's representation were believed to be working on a big money contract extension, but Brown will be heading to the NFC East.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
