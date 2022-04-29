Titans trade WR AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are trading wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown was the leading receiver for the Titans for his three seasons in Nashville.

The Titans received the 18th pick in the 1st Round and a 3rd Round pick for the Ole Miss receiver.

With the 1st Round pick from the Eagles, Tennessee selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Tennessee and Brown's representation were believed to be working on a big money contract extension, but Brown will be heading to the NFC East.