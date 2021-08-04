Titans Training Camp Report: Day 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in training camp, the pads were on. And with the pads, came a different energy on Tuesday.

The energy level was higher particularly on the defense side of the ball. For the fifth time in six practices. the defense had the edge.

Now there are a couple of different ways to view that. You can be excited about the successful plays being made by the defense, but you can also be frustrated by the offense, particularly the lack of detail in protecting the football.