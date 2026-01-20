Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Titans trying to finalize deal to hire Robert Saleh as next head coach

Scot Tucker/AP
FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 3, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans came up short in their bid to land some of the biggest names of this coaching search and were determined to not let it happen again.

After interviewing Robert Saleh at the team facility Monday night the team offered him the job and are working to finalize a contract to make him their new head coach.

The news was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network insiders.

Saleh, 46, will come to Tennessee after spending last season as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, who were just eliminated from the playoffs by the Seahawks Saturday night. The Titans had schedule a zoom interview with him for Sunday, but canceled it to bring him in Monday in-person to meet with the entire front office and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Saleh apparently impressed those in the room enough to get the contract offer and not get on a flight for Arizona where he was scheduled to interview for the Cardinals head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

He had also received interest from the Raiders and interviewed with the Raiders for their openings.

It will be Saleh’s second stint as a NFL head coach. He was hired as Jets coach in 2020 and spent three-plus seasons on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium, compiling a 20-36 record before he was fired in week five of the 2023 season after a 2-3 start.

While the team struggled, Saleh’s defenses consistently ranked as one of the best in the league.

He inherits a Titans team that has completed consecutive 3-14 seasons at the bottom of the AFC South and watched Brian Callahan get fired in week six of this season.

Saleh has experience within the division. His first NFL job was with the Texans from 2005-10 and he also spent three seasons as the Jaguars linebackers coach.

The other finalists were reportedly Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who the Titans conducted a second interview with earlier Monday, and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who never made it to Nashville after agreeing to become the Dolphins new head coach following an interview in Miami Monday. He joins new Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan who also was hired from Green Bay.

Hafley was the third candidate to accept another job before the Titans had a chance to talk with them. John Harbaugh agreed to become the Giants coach Wednesday night ahead of a scheduled meeting with Titans decision-makers. Kevin Stefanski chose to take the Falcons job before having a second interview with the Titans.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

