Titans win 17-13 in debut for head coach Brian Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — So far, so good for Brian Callahan as Titans head coach.

The 40-year-old made his Tennessee debut Saturday night as Tennessee beat San Francisco 17-13 in the preseason opener for both teams.

Callahan gave his offensive starters two series against the 49ers, and they made the most of it. Second-year quarterback Will Levis completed four of five passes and had a one-yard sneak for a touchdown to cap the Titans first possession that was set up by Kearis Jackson's electrifying 63-yard, spinning return against the new kickoff alignment.

Tennessee's second drive was also set up by a big special teams play. Rookie sixth round pick Jha'Quan Jackson provided good field position with a 26-yard punt return.

Levis then hit new receiver Calvin Ridley over the middle for a big third down conversion before new running back Tony Pollard broke free off the right side for a 24-yard gain.

A couple plays later Tyjae Spears ran for a four-yard touchdown to end the starters' night with 14 points in plays.

The first team defense was less whole.

Stars Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry got the night off. Prize free agent L'Jarius Sneed is having his preseason load managed, fellow cornerback Chidobe Awuzie remains out with an injury and recently signed safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs were held out.

The patch work first team allowed the 49ers to drive 74 yards in 11 plays on the game's opening drive.

Backup Brandon Allen completed a pair of third down passes to keep the drive going and Jordan Mason scored a four-yard touchdown to start the night's scoring.

Mason Rudolph came on in relief of Levis and went 10-17 for 126 yards passing.

He was also charged with a fumble on the opening drive of the second half after he caught a high snap, but his pitch to Julius Chestnut was muffed and then recovered by the 49ers.

Malik Willis played most of the second half, completing five of his seven passes and leading the team with 42 yards rushing on four attempts. He led the Titans on a seven play, 49-yard drive that was capped by a 34-yard Brayden Narveson field goal that extended the lead to 17-7.

Former Titan and Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs answered with a six-yard touchdown run but couldn't get the 49ers to the endzone again.

Keondre Coburn tracked him down for a sack near the sideline on fourth down at the 2:00 warning and, while San Francisco did get the ball back one more time Chance Campbell intercepted Dobbs' desperation pass to the endzone on the game's final play.

The Titans will take Sunday off before returning to training camp Monday.

They’ll host the Seahawks for a pair of joint-practices Wednesday and Thursday before preseason game number two next Saturday night.