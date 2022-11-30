Watch Now
Trent Dilfer to leave Lipscomb Academy for UAB job

Wade Payne/AP
Former quarterback and ESPN announcer Trent Dilfer plays catch on the field before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Dilfer played for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trent Dilfer is taking his coaching talents to college football.

Dilfer will leave Lipscomb Academy to become the head football coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

According to a letter sent to parents by Lipscomb Academy Head of Schools Brad Schultz, Dilfer met with the team Wednesday to inform them of his decision.

Lipscomb Academy is scheduled to play CPA in the Tennessee Division II-AA Championship game Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga.

While there hasn't been a public announcement as of Wednesday morning, Schultz said the news needed to be shared due to the information being leaked overnight.

Lipscomb Academy are the defending state champions and finished as state runner-up in 2020 with Dilfer in charge.

UAB is scheduled to officially announce Dilfer's hiring Wednesday afternoon.

Dilfer worked as an analyst for ESPN before taking the job at Lipscomb Academy.

He quarterbacked the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2001.

