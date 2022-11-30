Trent Dilfer to leave Lipscomb Academy for UAB job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trent Dilfer is taking his coaching talents to college football.

Dilfer will leave Lipscomb Academy to become the head football coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

According to a letter sent to parents by Lipscomb Academy Head of Schools Brad Schultz, Dilfer met with the team Wednesday to inform them of his decision.

Lipscomb Academy is scheduled to play CPA in the Tennessee Division II-AA Championship game Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga.

While there hasn't been a public announcement as of Wednesday morning, Schultz said the news needed to be shared due to the information being leaked overnight.

Lipscomb Academy are the defending state champions and finished as state runner-up in 2020 with Dilfer in charge.

UAB is scheduled to officially announce Dilfer's hiring Wednesday afternoon.

Dilfer worked as an analyst for ESPN before taking the job at Lipscomb Academy.

He quarterbacked the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2001.