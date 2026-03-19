TSU looks to pull NCAA stunner vs Iowa State

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than three decades and they are soaking up every moment of the trip.

The no. 15 seed Tigers had their open practice and media session Thursday ahead of Friday's first round game against no. 2 seed Iowa State at 1:50 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.

"It is something everybody dreamed of as a kid," TSU guard Travis Harper II said. "It's a little bit of a surreal feeling, walking in here and just actually being a part of what I used to watch as a little kid and seeing all of the work just pay off."

The Cyclones won 27 games this season while playing in the nation's highest rated conference in the Big 12. Meanwhile, TSU played just one game against a power conference opponent, losing at Tennessee by 29 early in the year.

But the Tigers have won six straight games to win the OVC regular season and tournament titles and know they've earned their spot in the field of 68.

"We know what it takes," first-year head coach Nolan Smith said. "We are excited to play a really good opponent in Iowa State. They are tough, they are physical. If we are soft, it could be a long night. We are not preparing for that. Our guys are tough. We are excited for a big-time game tomorrow afternoon."

Iowa State is a 24.5-point favorite in the game, but TSU vows not to be intimidated when the ball is tipped.

Senior transfer guard Dante Harris is in his fourth NCAA Tournament and says the Tigers just need to be themselves on the bigger stage.

"Just embrace the moment," Harris said. "Don't shy away from it, and just play our game. This is March Madness, but you are a basketball player at the end of the day. You work on your game night in and night out. Just play your game. Don't be afraid of the moment."

While a 15 over two upset may seem like a long shot, it has happened before. There have been 11 15 seeds to win in the NCAA Tournament, in fact, including Middle Tennessee in a stunner over Michigan State in this same building ten years ago.

Just about all the 15 seeds that became darlings of their respective tournaments and lifelong answers to trivia questions as programs like Santa Clara, Norfolk State and St. Peter's found their place on the basketball map.

Tennessee State knows this is its opportunity to shock the world and make history.

"It would mean a lot," OVC Player of the Year Aaron Nkrumah said. "You don't see that real often. When you do see it, it is a lot. It makes noise around the world. I feel like we are capable of doing that."

When asked about the Tigers' chances, Harris replied, "Why not us?"

The former Georgetown and Memphis player knows what it takes to compete at the highest levels of college basketball and believes TSU has the weapons to compete with Iowa State.

"We are a 15th seed, but I feel as though we can compete with anybody in this tournament," Harris said. "We got the guys. Got the coaching staff. We are going to be alright."

Smith says he just wants his team to settle in and play fast and aggressive. He says he has not focused on the 15-2 history much at all this week with his team. But he did note one specific match-up from 25 years ago.

That's when Hampton, a fellow HBCU, busted brackets by pulling a stunner over none other than Iowa State.

The Tigers will be looking for their own shining moment Friday.

"We know the nerves are going to be high, excited," Smith said. "All nerves are not bad nerves, they're good nerves. Get it out by playing fast and free and being yourselves as a team and continuing to talk and understand, hey, we have been in big games. We have been in this moment. Let's go."