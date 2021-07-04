U.S. Soccer chooses Nissan Stadium to host USA-Canada World Cup Qualifier game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will host the first U.S. Men's National Team home 2022 World Cup qualifier at Nissan Stadium where the U.S. will take on Canada.

The announcement was delivered by Nashville Mayor John Cooper Sunday evening during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in downtown Nashville.

The match is set to take place on September 5th at Nissan Stadium, with kickoff and ticket sales info to be confirmed in the near future.

U.S. Soccer extended thanks to the Tennessee Titans, the City of Nashville, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and Nashville SC for their support in hosting the major event in Music City.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter recognized Nashville's growing soccer culture and outstanding facilities as key factors in the selection.

“We know that one of the things critical to our success in World Cup Qualifying is having a strong home crowd and winning our home games,” said Berhalter.

“When I think about the stadium, the field, and a crowd that’s full of energy, there's no better place to kick off our home World Cup qualifying series than in Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and we look forward to playing there.”

The match against Canada is part of the ‘triple date’ to open World Cup Qualifying during which the U.S. will play three matches in seven days.

