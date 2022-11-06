UGA Makes Statement, Trips Up Vols

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVF) — During pregame introductions at Sanford Stadium, the Public Address Announcer introduced the matchup as, "the College Football Playoff ranking Number One Tennessee Volunteers and the unbeaten national champion Georgia Bulldogs."

It was the first — but not the last — reminder that the Dawgs are still on top until someone beats them, and that did not happen Saturday as Georgia delivered a statement with a 27-13 thumping of previously unbeaten Tennessee.

Much has been made about the Vols' top-ranked offense, but it was the Bulldogs that showed off their explosive attack early. Stetson Bennett IV completed passes of 52, 37, and 49 yards, delighting a sellout crowd as Georgia erased an early 3-0 deficit with 21 unanswered points to take control.

Bennett outdueled Heisman favorite Hendon Hooker, throwing for 257 yards and accounting for all three UGA touchdowns.

The first was an electrifying 13-yard run on third and long in which Bennett escaped the rush of Juwan Mitchell, juked another defender and then dove for the pylon. He was initially ruled down short, but it was ruled a touchdown upon review.

Bennett threw for two more touchdowns as the Bulldogs built a 24-6 lead.

The defense and a raucous crowd that many experienced observers believed to be the loudest in the stadium's long history would not let the Vols back in it.

Much like Alabama seemed rattled by an ear-splitting crowd at Neyland Stadium last month, Tennessee's offense never seemed to find its footing between the hedges. The Vols were whistled for seven false start penalties as they played behind the chains.

Things weren't a whole lot better when they snapped it. Hooker was sacked seven times and threw a first-half interception as future first-round pick Kelee Ringo blanketed Cedric Tillman with textbook coverage for the endzone pick.

It was the first time Hooker's failed to throw a touchdown in 20 games since taking over as the starter, and the first time Josh Heupel's offense did not score a TD in the first half since he came to Rocky Top. Tennessee did not dent the end zone until 4:15 remained in the game.

By then it was way too late. Dreams of an SEC East crown are all but dashed and so too may be Hooker's hopes of winning the Heisman.

Tennessee will have to regroup, starting next week at home against Missouri, and then hope for some help to maybe slide into the College Football Playoff as an at-large team on the first Sunday in December.

But Georgia was the better team Saturday, still unbeaten and looking very much the part of a national champion once again.

