USMNT returns to Geodis Park this summer taking on Switzerland ahead of Gold Cup campaign

George Walker IV/AP
United States midfielder Gio Reyna, center, and forward Christian Pulisic, right, celebrate a goal against Ghana during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United States men's national soccer team is returning to Nashville this summer!

They are set to face Switzerland on June 10 as preparation for their Gold Cup campaign, which will begin on June 14.

The boys in red, white and blue are no stranger to Music City, as they competed in a friendly against Ghana in October 2023. Geodis has also hosted the USWNT twice, once in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup and more recently in their 3-1 victory over Iceland last October.

The USMNT hold a 1W-4L-4D all-time record against the Swiss, their sole victory in 2007. The hold a 5W-2L-2D all-time record in Nashville.

The 7 p.m. matchup will air on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock. Tickets will be available here.

