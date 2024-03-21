Vanderbilt beats Columbia in the NCAA Women's Tournament First Four

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTVF) — In its first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade Vanderbilt overcame a nervy start and then held off a late Columbia rally to win 70-68 in a First Four matchup.

Iyanna Moore had a game-high 22 points, including a clutch three that put the Commodores up seven with less than a minute to play. Moore took over in the fourth quarter after sixth-year senior guard Jordyn Cambridge fouled out.

As one of the last four at-large teams into the field of 68 Vanderbilt was placed into the First Four game. The Commodores got off to a slow start offensively shooting just 25 percent in the first quarter, but their defense kept them in the game.

Vandy took over in the second quarter behind a three from Cambridge and a couple buckets from SEC freshman star Khamil Pierre. The Dores went on a 10-0 run late in the quarter to hold a 36-26 lead at the half.

Columbia cut the deficit to three in the third quarter, but Sacha Washington seemed to answer at every turn. The post player had a double-double with 16 points, 15 rebounds as the Commodores move on to face no. 5 seed Baylor in a first round game on Friday.

Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph has said all week that she didn’t want her team satisfied with just getting to the NCAA Tournament.

They didn’t look like they were on Wednesday night as they took another step in this program’s progression.