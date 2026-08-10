Vanderbilt quarterback competition heats up during Fall camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Diego Pavia stood on the sideline watching Vanderbilt practice Monday as the Commodores wrapped their first week of training camp and continue the competition to replace their legendary quarterback.

Vandy must replace Pavia's production and the swagger that helped propel the program from the bottom of the SEC to the cusp of the College Football Playoff with a school record 10 wins last year

Clark Lea boasts his most talented roster in six seasons on West End, but also has some major questions as he needs to find 11 new starters including quarterback.

Senior Blaze Berlowitz and five-star recruit Jared Curtis are battling for the job. Lea told me that he’s looking for his QB to show ball security, sound decision making and playmaking ability in fall camp, but that no decision is imminent.

Whoever wins the Vandy QB job will have the benefit of a pretty good stable of playmakers around him. Versatile wide out Junior Sherrill looks to build on his 54 catches last year and Cole Spence should develop into a weapon as a pass catching tight end.

The Commodores also expect to be able to run the football with the one-two running back punch of Sedrick Alexander and MK Young, who combined for nearly 1,000 yards last season.

Lea also believes it'll be important that the defense takes a step forward led by an experienced linebacker corps including Nick Rinaldi and Nashville native Bryan Longwell. He’d also like to see special teams win the field position battle this year to put offense in better spots.