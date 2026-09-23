Vanderbilt Volleyball Makes Major Strides in Second Season

NASHVILLE, TENN. — They're still the new kids on the block, but Vanderbilt Volleyball is proving they belong.

A year after re-launching its program after a 45-year hiatus, Vandy sits at 9-0 and on the brink of the AVCA Top 25.

"We're developing, we're growing, we're getting better," Vanderbilt Head Coach Anders Nelson said. "A lot of our returners who are finding success this year are ones that chose to come start this program from scratch. And chose to even come for the redshirt season when we weren't competing, and they were grinding then, so to see some of the fruits of their labor has been really impressive."

The Commodores took their lumps in year one, finishing the season 9-18. But this season they're handing out punishment behind one of the nation's best attacks.

Setter Avery Scoggins leads the nation in assists at per than 11 per set. The Dores rank second in the nation in hitting percentage (.333) and kills.

"I have a lot of faith that our offense can score against really good defenses because we're balanced," Nelson said. "We're not relying on one attacker to take every big swing for us."

The big breakthrough came September 13th in New York City when Vandy took down no. 18 North Carolina in four sets. It was the first victory over a ranked team in program history.

"Willie Geist and Candice (Storey Lee) and the chancellor (are) sitting right there and we're in (Hammerstein Ballroom) in New York that's never hosted a volleyball match before. You don't know how your team is going to perform playing somewhere and (in) something you've never done, and to do it against the biggest team and best team we've played, I was just so impressed that our kind of performance met the moment."

Now the Dores turns their attention towards a matchup with SEC favorite Kentucky Wednesday at 8 p.m. It's the conference opener for both teams and a match the Commodores feel well prepared for.

There are also close ties between the two staffs. Nelson spent 11 years working for Kentucky's Craig Skinner before taking the Vanderbilt job three and a half years ago. While he was there, he met Commodores assistant coach Azhani Tealer who was a two-time All-American that helped the Wildcats win the NCAA title in 2021.

"I took this job because I believe this program can be in the postseason," Nelson said. "The goal is to make the postseason every year for this program and our team motto this year is set the standard. And what we're asking them to do is, for every future Vanderbilt volleyball team, is set the standard for how we go about our business."

The Commodores have handled their business so far this season. No matter the result against the Wildcats, they believe they will continue to grow towards the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance, further solidifying the program's place as a true college volleyball contender.