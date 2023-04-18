Vandy slides into another national championship for bowling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt is back on top of the college bowling world. The Commodores clinched the program’s third national championship Saturday night with a thrilling comeback victory over Arkansas State in the championship match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In its first final since 2019, Vandy trailed the Red Wolves 3-1 in the best-of-seven series but would not be denied. Junior Jennifer Loredo sparked the comeback with a huge effort in the fifth game to help the Commodores cut into the deficit.

Then in the sixth game all the pressure fell on national player of the year Mabel Cummins, who came up clutch with two strikes in the 10th frame to end game five and did it again. Needing to hit five pins in the final frame to deliver a Vandy win, she drilled another strike to force a decisive seventh game.

In game seven Laredo, the tournament’s MVP, and Cummins kept up their form, but it was junior Caroline Thesier that clinched the championship with a strike in the ninth frame. The comeback was done and the celebration was on.

For Vanderbilt it was the program’s first national championship since 2018 and third since 2007. Only Nebraska has won more in that time. It’s also breaks a tie with the baseball program for the most national championships won by a Vandy athletics program.

