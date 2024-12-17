Watch Now
What sets the Predators' goalie apart from the rest? Chris Mason explains

Since Juuse Saros has taken over as the team’s full-time starter there has been no drop-off at the goalie spot. Saros is a two-time All-Star.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have been blessed with great goaltending throughout franchise history, most notably with the stellar play of Pekka Rinne who is honored with a statue in the Bridgestone Arena plaza.

But since Juuse Saros has taken over as the team’s full-time starter there has been no drop-off at the goalie spot. Saros is a two-time All-Star who has been nominated for the Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in the NHL.

Even this season as the Predators have gotten off to a slow start, Saros has shined with a save percentage of nearly .910% while posting two shutouts. Predators color analyst and former goalie Chris Mason joined me to break down the aspects of Saros’s game that really sets him apart.

The Predators begin a critical four-game homestand tonight against the Rangers at 7 p.m.

They’ll also welcome the Penguins to Smashville on Thursday before hosting the Kings Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and the Hurricanes Monday in the final game before the Christmas break Monday.

Nashville will return from the three-day break to take on the Blues in St. Louis in a Central Division showdown Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. You can watch that game for free on NewsChannel 5 with the simulcast of the Fan Duel Sports Network broadcast feed.

