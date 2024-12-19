Willy Daunic on the state of the Preds and how to turn it around

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators continue their crucial four-game homestand tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m.

Nashville is trying to climb its way up the Central Division standings after a tough start to the season despite high expectations due to the offseason additions of stars like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.

The addition of those two 40-goal scorers hasn’t paid off as Nashville ranks near the bottom of the NHL, scoring just over 2.1 goals per game. Jon Burton spoke to the voice of the Predators Willy Daunic about the Preds’ offensive struggles and what needs to happen for them to turn things around the way they did last season.

The Predators’ homestand continues Saturday against the Kings at 12:30 p.m. and Monday against the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. in the final game before the Christmas break.

Nashville will return from the three-day break to take on the Blues in St. Louis in a Central Division showdown Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. You can watch that game for free on Newschannel 5 with the simulcast of the Fan Duel Sports Network broadcast feed.