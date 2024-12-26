Willy Daunic’s Preds’ Keys to the Game Vs. the Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators return from the NHL’s mandated three-day Christmas break to take on the Blues Friday night in St. Louis. You can watch the game at 7 p.m on Newschannel 5.

After a disappointing first two months to the season the Preds are looking to turn things around as they head into the New Year, starting with this matchup against a Blues team that recently made a coaching change, bringing in former Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

The voice of the Predators Willy Daunic joined Steve Layman to discuss the keys to the matchup against the Blues as the Preds get set for quick turnaround in Friday’s game.

Coverage of Friday’s game on Newschannel 5 is made possible by its partnership with the Predators and Fan Duel Sports Network, which will provide a feed of its broadcast to air for free on Newschannel 5 to Predators fans in middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

