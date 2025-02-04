WNBA Bid Q&A with Bridgestone Arena President Michelle Kennedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville-based ownership group is making a major push to land a WNBA expansion franchise for the city.

The star-studded group led by Predators chairman and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam submitted their bid to the WNBA last week.

If a franchise is awarded, the team would be called the Tennessee Summitt and begin playing games at Bridgestone Arena in 2028. Between 10 and 12 cities are expected to submit formal bids for the WNBA’s 16th franchise.

The bid process is expected to take several months before the league awards the team later this year.

NewsChannel 5 Sports’ Steve Layman sat down with Predators and Bridgestone Arena President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy to talk about the bid process and what basketball fans and Nashville residents can expect if they are able to land the Summitt.

