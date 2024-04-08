Young golfer out of Paris places fifth in Drive, Chip and Putt competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Check this out! We want to send a big congratulations to a Middle Tennessee girl who has made us all proud!

AddiMae Glover, from Paris, Tennessee placed fifth in her age bracket in this year's Drive, Chip and Putt competition held before Masters week in Augusta, Georgia.

She competed against other 10 and 11 year old girls on Sunday.

I got the chance to hang out with AddiMae and her Dad over at the Paris country club a few weeks ago.

Young golfer out of Henry County is heading to the Augusta National Golf Club

They have a lot to be proud of.

She qualified against hundreds of other kids at local, Sub-Regional and the Regional competition...beating out girls from four states! We can't wait to see what you do next!