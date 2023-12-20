Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals this month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hey, Squishmallows fans! This is some breaking news you’ve been waiting for! McDonald’s announced that the cuddly little collectibles will finally debut nationwide as the new Happy Meal toy starting Dec. 26.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s shared that it had teamed up with Squishmallows creator Jazwares to include miniature versions of one of the year’s most popular toys. However, only a few global markets participated in a test run of the Squishmallows Happy Meal. Now, in just a few days, everyone can get their hands on one!

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, in the official press statement. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

According to the news release, many of the most popular Squishmallows — including Cam and Fifi — will be among the 12 possible Happy Meal toys inside the iconic kid’s meal box. Also among the adorable dozen is a new Grimace Squishmallow, the purple McDonald’s character that returned to the spotlight this year with the viral Grimace Shake.

McDonald’s also said there will be a “surprise mystery character” fans may find in their Happy Meal Box.

In addition to the Squishmallows, each Happy Meal will include a QR code to a music playlist based on the “unique and fun personalities” of each of the Squishmallows. Customers can scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to hear the specially curated music collection for the toy inside. This marks the first time a digital playlist has been included with a Happy Meal.

McDonald’s has not said how long the Squishmallows Happy Meals will be available. However, based on their anticipated popularity, supplies may not last long. So, mark your calendar for Dec. 26 to make a family trip to your nearest McDonald’s and start your Squishmallows Happy Meal toy collection!

