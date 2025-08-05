12 local florists bring artwork to life at Cheekwood!

12 local florists are bringing artwork from Cheekwood's art collection to life!

According to Cheekwood's website, "Global flower show sensation Fleurs de Villes has captivated audiences across five countries with over 130 immersive floral exhibitions celebrating extraordinary local floral artistry. Their debut 10-day exhibition at Cheekwood marks the first time their world-famous one-of-a-kind floral masterpieces will be showcased at a historic estate in the United States.

The show will feature a curated collection of 13 stunning fresh floral mannequins inspired by Cheekwood’s permanent art collection, all created by Nashville’s top floral designers. Displayed throughout Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall, Frist Learning Center, and the Historic Mansion and Museum, this vibrant celebration of art and flowers invites visitors to vote for their favorite design—and promises a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE is displayed throughout Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall, Frist Learning Center, and the Historic Mansion and Museum; a Gardens and Mansion ticket is required to see the complete exhibition."

You can see it now through August 10th

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/fleurs-de-villes-artiste/