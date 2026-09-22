Located in Nashville’s rapidly changing 12 South neighborhood, “12 South Shop & Sip” was created with a simple mission: to provide affordable space and a platform for locally-owned businesses from across the Greater Nashville area to be seen, grow, and thrive.

Many small businesses in Nashville have been pushed out of this rapidly changing city within the past couple of years. They aim to offer a unique business model that puts local entrepreneurs at the center of the experience, highlighting the importance of creating a space for them to keep operating.

At “12 South Shop & Sip,” visitors can shop from over a dozen retail shops, located both inside the building and at our outdoor market. While shopping, you can sip on a drink & enjoy food from Ofelia, an authentic Mexican restaurant and bar located on the property.

Find more information here: https://www.12southshopandsip.com/

We chat with one of the vendors, Nashville Collection!

Follow them here: https://www.instagram.com/nashville_collection/