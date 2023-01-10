2023 Fashion Trends

Fashion expert Whitley Adkins talked about the best fashion trends for 2023 and how to make them your own. The items Whitley showed can be founds at Any Old Iron https://www.anyoldiron.us/, Parish Nashville http://parishnashville.com/, Hero Boutique http://www.hero12s.com/
and Savant Vintage https://www.instagram.com/savantvintage/?hl=en.
For more fashion trends and tips follow Whitley on Instagram @thequeencitystyle or visit https://whitleyadkins.com/.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 13:51:54-05
