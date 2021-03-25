2nd Ave Strong Benefit Concert

Lindsay Ell gave a preview of the 2nd Ave Strong concert to benefit those impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in historic downtown Nashville. The two-hour primetime 2nd Ave Strong concert will air Friday, March 26 at 7pm on NewsChannel5 and will be headlined by some of Music City’s biggest stars, including Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice and more. All money raised will be used to help support structural assessments and façade repairs to the irreplaceable historic buildings impacted by the explosion. For more information, go to 2ndavestrong.org.