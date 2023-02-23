Christine Schaub host of the award-winning web series “Come on Over” made 5-Ingredient White Chili. Go to https://www.youtube.com/c/ComeonOverwithChristineSchaub to watch and subscribe to Christine Schaub's web series "Come on Over" Follow Christine on Instagram @ComeOnOverShow.

White Chili

8 Servings

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey, browned, DO NOT DRAIN

1 cup medium salsa

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1 cup water

2 (14 ounce) cans great Northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 (8 ounce) package jalapeno pepper Cheddar cheese, cubed

Directions

In a large pot or saucepan combine the browned turkey, salsa, corn, water, beans and cheese. Stir together and simmer over low heat for about 30 minutes, or until cooked through and cheese has melted.

Nutritional Information

Servings Per Recipe: 8

Amount Per Serving

Calories: 326

________________________________

Protein: 31.5g

Dietary Fiber: 5.8g

Cholesterol: 64.3mg

Fat: 11.5g

Carbohydrates: 28.4g

Sodium: 482.8mg