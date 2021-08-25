75 Years of Highlights Magazine

Christine French Cully from Highlights magazine talked about what grownups can learn from Highlights' 75 years of answering children's questions in the magazine. The new book Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn from 75 Years of Letters and Conversations with Kids by Christine French Cully is available at www.highlights.com and wherever books are sold.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 12:43:07-04
