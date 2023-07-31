Watch Now
8th Annual MADE SOUTH Holiday Market

We learn more about buying Christmas gifts early.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:00:14-04

Chris Thomas from MADE SOUTH showed some of the items that will be available at the 8th Annual MADE SOUTH Holiday Market. The MADE SOUTH Holiday Market is Friday, November 17 from 5pm-9pm and Saturday, November 18 from 9am-5pm at The Factory in Franklin. MADE SOUTH Holiday Market will feature 60 makers and artisans from all over the South coming together for what Food & Wine Magazine has called "the best Holiday Market in Tennessee." Friday Night VIP Party is more of a date night/girls night experience, smaller crowds, cocktails, chef bites, live music. Saturday is a general market, open to the public, kid friendly, and all about supporting small business and doing your holiday gift shopping. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 1 at 7am at www.MADESOUTH.COM. Friday Night VIP Party always sells out so get your tickets early. Use the special TALK OF THE TOWN discount code: TALK10 and save 10% on any ticket order. The code is good through Friday, August 4. Follow MADE SOUTH at https://www.facebook.com/madesouth/ on Facebook.

