A Celebration of America's Favorite Cocktail

Condado Tacos general manager Fallon Connor made their Pom Pom Club Margarita in honor of National Margarita Day. She also made their My Blue Boy Fish Taco. Condado Tacos will celebrate National Margarita Day in a big way on February 22. At each location, guests that day will receive FREE “Large Marge” glassware with any beverage purchase. Additionally, all Condado Rewards members will receive any of Condado’s 7 fresh fruit puree flavors that day free of charge. The free glassware giveaway at all Condado locations is available while supplies last. The limited time My Boy Blue fish taco is available through April 10 at all 40 Condado Tacos locations. There are two Condado Tacos locations in the Nashville area: 418 11th Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37203 and 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067. For more information, go to https://condadotacos.com/. Follow Condado Tacos on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/condadotacos/ [facebook.com]

Rim 10.5 oz. glass with candied ginger mix

1 oz. pomegranate puree and 3 basil leaves muddled

2 oz. of Clasico tequila base added to shaker (Lunazul tequila reposado and Harlequin Orange Liqueur mix)

1 oz. of Bevolution mix added to shaker (Orange juice, lime juice, agave mix)

Shake for 8 to 1 seconds and strain over fresh ice

Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel

2 heated blue corn tortillas

3 oz. lemon dressed kale

Add 1/5 oz. blackened white fish

Top with 3-5 radish microgreens

0.5 oz. cilantro lime aioli