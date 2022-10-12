A Celebration of Our Four-Legged Best Friends

Kenneth Tallier from the Nashville Humane Association brought in an adoptable dog and talked about the Dog Day event. Nashville Humane Association’s Dog Day is Saturday, October 15 from 10am-4pm at Centennial Park (rain or shine). The event is a day-long celebration of our favorite, furry, four-legged best friends. There will be live music, dog and people costume contests, dog yoga, food trucks, vendors and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate, or $8 in advance. Funds from NHA’s Dog Day go toward the shelter’s medical fund, transport program, and the day-to-day care of the nearly 4,000 animals that NHA will save this year. Go to, https://nashvillehumane.org/events/dog-day-festival/ for tickets or more information.