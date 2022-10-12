Watch Now
A Celebration of Our Four-Legged Best Friends

Dog Day in Centennial Park
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:34:40-04

Kenneth Tallier from the Nashville Humane Association brought in an adoptable dog and talked about the Dog Day event. Nashville Humane Association’s Dog Day is Saturday, October 15 from 10am-4pm at Centennial Park (rain or shine). The event is a day-long celebration of our favorite, furry, four-legged best friends. There will be live music, dog and people costume contests, dog yoga, food trucks, vendors and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate, or $8 in advance. Funds from NHA’s Dog Day go toward the shelter’s medical fund, transport program, and the day-to-day care of the nearly 4,000 animals that NHA will save this year. Go to, https://nashvillehumane.org/events/dog-day-festival/ for tickets or more information.

