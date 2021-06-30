Watch
A Flavorful Alternative For Your Cookout

We get a great recipe from Tommi Vincent
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:40:47-04

Chef Tommi Vincent made Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers. For more of Tommi's recipes and information on her legacy-inspired cooking, visit www.vincentcountry.com.

SPINACH & FETA TURKEY BURGERS

Yields: 6 (8 oz) patties, 12 (4 oz) patties, or 24 (2 oz) slider patties

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds ground turkey

3 cups baby spinach leaves, chopped

6 oz. crumbled feta cheese

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

6 Muenster cheese slices (optional to top burgers)

12 pieces bacon, cooked to top burgers (optional)

6 brioche buns, toasted

Step 1

Combine the first six ingredients in a large bowl. Form burger patties and place on a lined baking sheet. To ensure that the meat cooks evenly, make a thumbprint indentation into each patty before it goes on the grill. The indentation helps the patty hold its shape. Refrigerate or freeze until ready to cook.

Step 2

Toast Buns

Step 3

Choose a cooking method — Skillet, grill, or oven. Cook until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 4

After cooking, place the burger patty on a burger bun top with cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise.

