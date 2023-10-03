A Frightening Trip to Nashville Nightmare Haunted House

Nathan Graves manager of Nashville Nightmare Haunted House gave Heather Mathis a look inside this year’s scary attraction. Nashville Nightmare is celebrating 13 years of fears with new attractions this year. The Vector Research Alien Threat, Horror High Homecoming, the legends of the Mythos Dark Fabulyst, and Midnight Mortuary Blood Ritual are the 2023 attractions you can walk through. Nashville Nightmare also offers a new Secret Bar inside of the Haunted House. Nashville Nightmare is located at 1016 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37115. It is open select nights through November 4. For more information or to purchase tickets visit, https://nashvillenightmare.com/buy-tickets/.

