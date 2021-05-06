A Golden Anniversary

Ms. Cheap took us to This N’ That Thrift Shop where they are celebrating their 50th anniversary of saving the community money on clothes, home furnishings, books and more. This 'N That Thrift Shop is located at 5007 Georgia Ave. in Nashville. For hours and more information, visit www.thisnthatnashville.com/.
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:57:26-04
Ms. Cheap took us to This N’ That Thrift Shop where they are celebrating their 50th anniversary of saving the community money on clothes, home furnishings, books and more. This 'N That Thrift Shop is located at 5007 Georgia Ave. in Nashville. For hours and more information, visit www.thisnthatnashville.com/.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.