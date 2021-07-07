Watch
A Labor of Love

We chat with the vet crew who keep the horses cool on race day at the Iroquois Steeplecchase
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 22:32:16-04

We headed to the Tennessee Equine Hospital to visit with Dr. Monty McInturff and his staff.
He's been helping take care of the horses on race day at the Iroquois Steeplechase for decades. You can find out more about his veterinary services at www.tnequinehospital.com.

