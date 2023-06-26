"A Little Bit Country" with Sharon and Bram

Beloved children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison, members of the legendary trio “Sharon, Lois and Bram” talked about their new album and third children’s book. Sharon, Lois and Bram’s new album A Little Bit Country includes never before released tracks. The album is available wherever you buy music. The book “Peanut Butter and Jelly” by Sharon and Bram is coming out later this year. Sharon and Bram have carried on together since Lois Lillenstein stepped aside from live performing with the group in 2000. For more information, visit https://www.sharonloisandbram.com/sharon-bram.

