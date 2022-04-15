Hermitage Hotel executive chef Kelsi Armijo gave is a look inside the Hermitage Hotel’s two new newly remodeled restaurants, Drusie & Darr and The Pink Hermit. Drusie & Darr is open 7-days a week, 5pm to 10pm. Reservations can be made on Resy or by calling the restaurant directly at (615) 345-7116. Complimentary valet parking is available to guests of the restaurant. The Pink Hermit welcomes guests for casual fare and take-away by day, and cocktails, light dinner, or a post-event nightcap. Hours are 7am-9pm Monday through Friday, with weekend service to come. Drusie & Darr and The Pink Hermit are located inside The Hermitage Hotel at 231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. The Pink Hermit invites guests in via a new street-level entrance located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Union. For more information, go to www.hermitagehotel.com/nashville-dining.