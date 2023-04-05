A Meaningful Addition to an Easter Basket

Local author Kathleen Davis talked about her children’s book Feathers from Above. The book is a perfect last-minute addition to an Easter basket for kids. Kathleen has given away 75 books to victims for the Covenant School shooting and will give away more books to any families who were impacted by the shooting. To purchase Feathers from Above or any of Kathleen’s books visit her website at https://kathleendavisbooks.com/.

