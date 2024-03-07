Watch Now
A Murfreesboro thrift shop with a purpose

Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 09:02:07-05

The Garden Patch is part of Greenhouse Ministries and provides relational ministry through a quality thrift shop experience for everyone. In addition, 100% of the proceeds go back to the Greenhouse Ministry and community when you shop with the Garden Patch that benefit those in need in Rutherford County.

The store is open for shopping Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Donations can be made Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information visit https://greenhousemin.org/garden-patch/

