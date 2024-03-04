A New Book From Author Hope Gibbs

Watch Now
We speak with the author about her new book
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 14:26:19-05

Hope graduated from Western Kentucky University, she is a mother of five and wrote her first book after 50! You're going to love author Hope Gibbs and her first award-winning first book "Where the Grass Grows Blue." The book takes place in Atlanta, Nashville, Kentucky and one of my favorite happy places in 30a. Where the Grass Grows Blue is available her website, or by going on amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle and Audible. Locally, you can find Hope's Book at You're Invited.

Website: www.authorhopegibbs.com [authorhopegibbs.com]

For Book clubs interested in having Hope please go to her website.

Facebook: Hope Gibbs Cummiskey

Instagram: @authorhopegibbs

