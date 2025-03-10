A New Generation of Style Awaits at Motion 44

At Motion 44, children are welcomed into a supportive and inspiring environment that encourages learning and experimentation. The school offers a range of courses designed specifically for kids, including hairstyling, makeup application, and nail art. Each class is thoughtfully designed to be age-appropriate, ensuring that young learners can grasp the concepts while having a blast.

Talk of the Town Producer, Brittany Foxx, shares her experience:

"Upon pulling up to 925 S. Church St., I was immediately greeted with signs and excitement from the students of Motion 44 The School!

After quick hello's, I entered into a space that was full of life, love, and endless possibilities to grow young minds in the beauty sector. We got right to work learning more about the space and its mission while also meeting with students and instructors to hear more about why they love Motion 44, and how they've been able to use their experience and knowledge in the real world. I met one student who received her braiders license at just 15 years old, and another student who was perfecting her nail craft with a friend she brought in as her hand model.

After spending close to 2 hours with everyone, I was eager to start working to edit the piece and was proud to highlight such an amazing establishment!"

For more information, visit motion44theschool.com

You can also visit them in person at 925 S. Church St. c- 100

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

MOTION 44 THE SCHOOL:

One of the standout features of Motion 44 is its hands-on approach to learning. Each lesson combines foundational skills with real-world applications, allowing students to practice what they’ve learned in a fun and interactive way. From basic braiding techniques to fun face painting, kids get to dive into the exciting world of beauty while honing their skills.

Beyond technical skills, Motion 44 places a strong emphasis on building confidence and self-esteem. Workshops often include discussions about self-expression, individuality, and teamwork. Students collaborate on projects, engage in friendly challenges, and showcase their work in mini fashion shows—each experience fostering a sense of accomplishment and pride.

Motion 44 is more than just a beauty school; it’s a community. The friendships formed here often last a lifetime, as young beauticians bond over shared interests and experiences. The school also encourages creativity, challenging students to think outside the box and develop their unique styles.

For parents looking to inspire their children and nurture their creativity, Motion 44 offers a wonderful opportunity to explore the world of beauty in a fun and supportive setting. With its emphasis on skill-building, confidence, and community, Motion 44 is shaping the future of beauty—one young artist at a time. Discover the joy of beauty education at Motion 44, where imagination knows no bounds.