A New Professional Team in Nashville

Professional Bull Riding Champion Justin McBride talked about Nashville Stampede, the new professional bull riding sports league coming to Music City. Nashville Stampede will now call Music City home in the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games beginning in June 2022. Joining the landmark PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Series, the Nashville Stampede will be one of eight founding teams that will play in the new league, slated to call Bridgestone Arena home. The band of riders, who will be drafted on May 23, will compete in their inaugural homestand for PBR: Nashville Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena August 19-21. For tickets or more information, go to https://www.bridgestonearena.com/events/detail/pbr-nashville-stampede-days and follow on Facebook @NashvilleStampede.