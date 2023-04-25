A New Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Retired WWE superstar and actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin talked about his new A&E series, Stone Cold Takes America. One of the most renowned WWE Superstars of all-time, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin takes viewers on an epic adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career. Stone Cold Takes on America premieres Sunday, April 30 at 9pm on A&E. Visit www.aetv.com to learn more. Follow @steveaustinbsr on Instagram and Twitter.

