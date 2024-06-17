A refreshing fruit filled treat from Chef's Market

If you wanting to beat the summer heat with a good treat, Chef’s market has the perfect recipe! Jim Hagy shows us how to make a “Berry Berry Good Wraps” and a “Berry Berry Good Salad” with cinnamon Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072

For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433.

Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Berry Berry Good Wraps

This recipe is perfect for a healthy, vibrant breakfast or snack and serves 4 to 8 people.

Ingredients for Berry Berry Good Salad:

1 pint strawberries, capped and quartered

1 pint blueberries

1 pint blackberries

2 Tbsp. cinnamon balsamic vinaigrette



Ingredients for Cinnamon Balsamic Vinaigrette:

½ c. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. honey

Pinch of allspice

5 oz. canola oil



Ingredients for Berry Berry Good Wraps:

4 large spinach tortillas

4 Tbsp. cream cheese, softened

2 c. granola (your favorite kind)

4 Tbsp. honey



Directions:

1. Prepare the Salad:

Wash, drain and dry all the berries.

Gently toss the berries with the cinnamon balsamic vinaigrette in a large bowl. Set aside.



2. Make the Cinnamon Balsamic Vinaigrette:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, ground cinnamon, honey and allspice.

Slowly beat in the canola oil, adding it drop by drop while constantly whisking to create an emulsion. Alternatively, place all ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake vigorously to combine.



3. Assemble the Wraps:

Lay a spinach tortilla flat on a clean cutting board.

Using a rubber spatula, spread 1 Tbsp. cream cheese evenly over the top center of the tortilla.

Add a quarter of the prepared Berry Berry Good Salad, well drained, onto the center of the wrap.

Sprinkle ½ c. of granola over the salad.

Drizzle 1 Tbsp. of honey over the granola and berries.

Fold the right and left sides of the tortilla toward the center and then roll the tortilla tightly from the bottom up, using your ring fingers to tuck in the corners as you roll.



4. Serve:

Cut the wraps into halves or quarters, depending on preference.

Serve immediately or wrap in parchment paper for an on-the-go breakfast or snack.





These wraps are not only visually appealing with their vibrant berries and green tortillas but also packed with flavors and nutrients, making them a truly “Berry Berry Good” choice!