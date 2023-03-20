A Trio of Stuffed Mushrooms from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Stuffed Mushrooms. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market Trio of Stuffed Mushrooms

Creamy Sausage-Stuffed Mushroom

24 crimini mushrooms (with stems and gills removed)

12 oz ground Italian sausage

8 oz cream cheese, softened and cubed

2 c. diced yellow onions

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. red chili flakes

6 oz shredded parmesan

Salt and Pepper (to taste)

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, sauté diced onions for 5 minutes until translucent, then add garlic and ground sausage, stir on a simmer until sausage is cooked. Add your chili flakes, stir and set aside to cool. Once cooled, combine your sausage and onions mixture with cream cheese and parmesan in a mixing bowl until well mixed. Carefully fill each cleaned mushroom with sausage mixture and place mushrooms on a sheet pan. Roast for 14 minutes at 350 degrees, and serve on your favorite tray while warm.

Feta and Spinach Stuffed Mushroom

24 crimini mushrooms (with stems and gills removed)

8 oz chopped spinach, thawed

4 oz cream cheese

8 oz feta cheese

½ c. finely chopped green onions

½ tsp. garlic salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 c. grated parmesan (3/4 of it into the mix, ¼ cup sprinkled on top)

Combine all ingredients besides clean mushrooms in a mixing bowl, fold until well incorporated. Carefully fill each cleaned mushroom with spinach mixture, sprinkle parmesan generously over the top and place mushrooms on a sheet pan. Roast for 14 minutes at 350 degrees, and serve on your favorite tray while warm.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

24 crimini mushrooms (stems and gills removed)

8 oz cream cheese

¼ c. grated parmesan

3 Tbsp. sour cream

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. tabasco or your favorite hot sauce

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 Tbsp. chives

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

8 oz jumbo crab meat

Combine all ingredients except for lump crab in a mixing bowl and whisk until well incorporated. Gently fold in crab meat, leaving as much lumps and meat intact as you can! Carefully spoon your crab mixture into cleaned mushrooms and place mushrooms on a sheet pan. Roast for 14 minutes at 350 degrees, and serve on your favorite tray while warm.

