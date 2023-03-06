Actor Denim Richards Hosts "ArtNation"

Actor Denim Richards gave us a preview of "ArtNation" a new 8-part docuseries he’s hosting on the Smithsonian Channel. "ArtNation" premieres Tuesday, March 7, on the Smithsonian Channel. The new limited series will draw upon the arts and culture reporting of "CBS’ 60 Minutes" and "CBS Sunday Morning," as well as new interviews with the featured artists, to delve into their process and inspirations. Go to https://www.smithsonianchannel.com/ for more information.