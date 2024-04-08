Actress Roma Downey talks to us about her new show with Nashville ties!

Based on the worldwide #1 New York Times Best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth (Downey) and John Baxter (McGinley) and their five adult children. Season One of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari (Ali Cobrin), who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim (Brandon Hirsch), has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life. You can see The Baxters on Prime Video

