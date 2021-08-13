Marin and Rita gave us a preview of the African American Cultural Family Celebration. On Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 from 9am–5pm, Cheekwood will debut its inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy activities throughout Cheekwood’s gardens, including art activities, workshops, local food trucks and bar stations, live musical performances and more. In the Museum, visitors will learn about the renowned Nashville artist and first Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, William Edmondson. For the schedule of events and more information, visit

