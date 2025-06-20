An old middle school turned brewery, we check out Campus 805 in Huntsville!

This old middle school, is now a priemere brewery and event venue in Huntsville, AL!

Accoring to their website, "From 1951 to 2009, the site of Campus No. 805 helped to educate thousands of students in Huntsville and Madison County, creating an academic and athletic legacy that will live on for generations to come.

The Stone Center building at Campus No. 805 first took shape in 1949 as the site for classes for a new extension of the University of Alabama, what would later become UAH. In 1951, it reopened as S.R. Butler High School, a county school named in honor of Samuel Riley Butler, and moved into the city school system in 1956. Butler High relocated from this site in 1967 to nearby Holmes Avenue, and the Clinton Avenue/Triana Boulevard location became the home of the new Roy L. Stone Middle School.

The Huntsville City School system closed Stone Middle School in 2009 and put the property on the market to sell. It took five years to find a buyer. In 2014, developer Randy Schrimsher purchased the property to create a unique development that would preserve the legacy of the school and offer a dynamic entertainment venue for the community.

Straight to Ale Brewery and Yellowhammer Brewery were the first tenants to sign on for the new project. Architects and interior designers Matheny-Goldmon were tasked with updating the school building and designing new brewery, restaurant, entertainment and retail spaces to blend in with the campus look and feel.

The project became Campus No. 805. The name pays homage to memories held by thousands of students, teachers, parents and administrators that were part of this campus, and to the West Huntsville neighborhood by claiming the last three digits of their zip code – 35805.

To recapture and preserve the athletic fields, the City of Huntsville created an urban park with a recreational lawn that connects the new and old buildings. The public park is appropriately named S.R. Butler Green. In 2016, Huntsville’s Historic Preservation Consultant recognized the 13-acre project for its preservation and adaptive reuse of an important community place."

